Fiat Chrysler expands Dodge Ram pickup truck recall

(NBC) — Fiat Chrysler is expanding a recall for Dodge Ram pickup trucks.

Problems with the tailgates on the trucks forced the automaker to add more than 693,000 trucks to the series of recalls.

Officials say the tailgates could open while the trucks are being driven.

The additional recall covers certain Dodge Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 model pickup trucks.

The vehicles effected have power locking tailgates from the 2013-2018 model years.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.

Dealerships will repair the tailgate latch related to the issue.

Fiat Chrysler recalled more than one million trucks last year for the same problem and added 410,000 earlier this year.

The company has now recalled more than two million trucks due to the issue.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.