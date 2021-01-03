Fetal human remains found in wall of South Carolina residence, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after fetal human remains were found in the wall of a residence in Spartanburg County in South Carolina.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office responded to a residence on Milliken Street in Pacolet Saturday night regarding possible remains being found within a wall of a residence.

Upon arrival, they found fetal human skeletal remains in a wall. They have been submitted to a forensic anthropologist for more potential information, the coroner said.

The investigation is in the beginning stages but it is believed at this time the remains have been concealed for a long period of time, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office will follow up after the exam with law enforcement to determine other aspects of the investigation. He said anthropology exams take much longer than pathology exams and it could take several months to obtain the report from the forensic anthropology in this case.

