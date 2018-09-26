Female attorney hired to question Ford
(NBC News) Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are full steam ahead in their bid to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Republicans have hired Rachel Mitchell, a veteran sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona, to question Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
"We want this hearing to be handled very professionally, not a political sideshow," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said.
Democrats are questioning that strategy.
"If they don't trust their own 11 White, male, Republican Senators to ask questions without blowing up, and they've got to to bring in a ringer to cover for them, that tells you all you need to know," said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.
A vote on Kavanaugh's nomination has also been scheduled for Friday.
Democrats continue to demand that more accusers and witnesses be allowed to testify, and for an FBI investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh before a vote is held.
