Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Feds seek 21 months for Hot Pockets heiress in college scam

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Michelle Janavs

Michelle Janavs, former executive of a food manufacturer, makes her way out of a federal courthouse in Boston after pleading in the college admissions scam on March 29, 2019. (Credit: Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets microwaveable snack fortune who agreed to pay $300,000 to cheat the college admissions process for her daughters in a nationwide bribery scheme.

Michelle Janavs will be sentenced Tuesday in Boston federal court for her role in the scandal that has embroiled elite universities across the country. Prosecutors are asking for 21 months behind bars, calling her one of the “most culpable parents” charged in the case.

Janavs’ lawyers say she has already been punished enough and are urging the judge not to send her to prison.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS