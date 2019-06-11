U.S. & World

Feds: Nearly 1,700 arrested in child porn, abuse crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says nearly 1,700 people have been arrested following a two-month crackdown aimed at targeting suspected child predators.

Tuesday's announcement caps the nationwide investigation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies around the U.S.

Prosecutors said they identified more than 300 people suspected of producing child pornography or committing sexual abuse involving children.

The investigation, nicknamed "Broken Heart," was conducted in April and May. Officials said they investigated more than 18,500 complaints of crimes against children.

Attorney General William Barr vowed to bring "the full force of the law against sexual predators."

Officials say the crackdown targeted suspects who produced or possessed child pornography, who tried to entice children online for sex, traveled to other states or countries to abuse children or engaged in sex trafficking.

