Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal investigators are “looking seriously” at whether “paranoia over 5G technology” led an Antioch man to detonate a bomb inside of an RV in downtown Nashville Christmas morning, killing himself, injuring three others and damaging more than 40 buildings, according to law enforcement sources.
The sources told ABC News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, may have been motivated, at least in part, by that paranoia, which also possibly extended to “a range of things, including the existence of life in outer space.”
Metro police and the FBI have not revealed if they believe the AT&T building where the RV was parked was Warner’s intended target, but said they are investigating.
Don Cochran, the U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee announced Sunday evening that Warner was killed in the explosion, which occurred at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark.
One Metro officer was knocked to the ground, while another suffered temporary hearing loss as a result of the blast. Three other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to investigators.
The investigation into the explosion remains ongoing.
