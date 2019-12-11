Breaking News
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Trotwood crash on SR-49
Live Now
The Gridiron Nation: Which teams will make it to the College Football Playoffs?

FedEx delivery driver meltdown caught on camera

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A FedEx driver had a complete meltdown while trying to lift a very large box, and the entire incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

After tipping over a 144 pound package and pushing it through the snow, doorbell video from the Mayville home shows the driver, while on his phone, try lifting the box into the truck.

The package, according to FedEx’s website, is within their 150 pound weight limit.

And the homeowner was watching her Ring doorbell footage from work the entire time.

“I was actually in shock. I just sat there the entire time like, ‘Wow.’ I just wanted to hear what else he was going to say,” she said.

Andrea Wendore says normally the driver rings the bell and leaves the package at the door.

This time, she needed FedEx to take away a couch she’d ordered from Wayfair twice, but had been delivered by FedEx damaged both times.

“The frame was broken on it both times. So now we’re wondering if it was broken because of the way they treat merchandise,” Wendore said.

Wendore says she sent FedEx the video, but never got a response. Now she just wants an apology.

“I mean, they’re getting paid for it. They’re getting paid to deliver large items. Wayfair sells a lot of furniture.”

FedEx told CNN affiliate WISN, “The behavior depicted in the videos is unacceptable.”

The company also said it would take the appropriate steps to address this matter.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS