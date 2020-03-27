Federal govt offers $22 million grant to help homeless veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday, March 27, the availability of approximately $22 million in Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) grants to provide services to reintegrate homeless veterans into meaningful employment and work to stimulate the development of effective service delivery systems that address the complex problems facing homeless veterans. The department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) administers the program.

“No one should be left homeless after answering the call to serve in our nation’s military,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. “Especially today, as we fight to overcome the economic disruption caused by coronavirus, we have a duty to help those veterans who have fallen on the hardest of times to reenter the workforce.”

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to serving the needs of this population who once offered to sacrifice everything through their military service for all of us,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training, John Lowry. “Through the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program, we continue the fight to end homelessness for America’s veterans and to help as many homeless veterans reintegrate into the workforce as possible.”

To provide holistic service, HVRP grantees actively partner with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Service for Veteran Families program and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program. In the last program year, HVRP grantees successfully served 19,946 homeless veterans with a job placement rate of 65.2 percent and an average wage at placement of $14.50 per hour.

Funds will be awarded on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies, nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations.

With these funds, the HVRP grantees will provide services such as career planning, comprehensive employment assessments, resume writing and job placement services to homeless veterans.

Organizations interested in applying for these grants are invited to participate in a Prospective Applicant Webcast on April 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Registration is required. While participation in this webcast by grant applicants is strongly encouraged, it is not mandatory.

Grantees under the HVRP program network include the Homeless Female Veterans and Veterans with Families grants and the Incarcerated Veterans’ Transition Program grants. Each applicant may request up to $500,000. The closing date for applications is April 27, 2020. To submit a grant application, go to www.Grants.gov.

