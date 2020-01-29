(NBC) – The maker of a popular hand sanitizer is in hot water with federal health officials over unproven health claims.
The FDA has warned Gojo Industries to stop claiming that Purell can prevent the flu, norovirus, Ebola, and other illnesses.
The agency also told the company to stop saying on its website that Purell has been shown to sharply reduce school absenteeism.
Gojo Industries says it will take immediate action to comply with the FDA.
However, the company says Purell is safe to use And should be part of a good hand hygiene regimen.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- FDA warns makers of Purell to stop claiming product can prevent flu, other illnesses
- WSU Teamsters postpone strike pending meeting with bargaining committee
- Over 2 million sign petition to make Kobe Bryant the NBA logo
- PETA: Retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead
- Former child star arrested on burglary, meth charges