FDA warns makers of Purell to stop claiming product can prevent flu, other illnesses

(NBC) – The maker of a popular hand sanitizer is in hot water with federal health officials over unproven health claims.

The FDA has warned Gojo Industries to stop claiming that Purell can prevent the flu, norovirus, Ebola, and other illnesses.

The agency also told the company to stop saying on its website that Purell has been shown to sharply reduce school absenteeism.

Gojo Industries says it will take immediate action to comply with the FDA.

However, the company says Purell is safe to use And should be part of a good hand hygiene regimen.