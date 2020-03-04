Live Now
FDA: Security issues in pacemakers, glucose monitors, ultrasound devices

by: CNN

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm about security vulnerabilities in some medical devices.

The agency issued a warning Tuesday that some pacemakers, glucose monitors and ultrasound devices are vulnerable to hackers — and can pose a serious health risk to patients.

The devices allow interference with the Bluetooth wireless connection.

The FDA said hackers can manipulate the security flaws to access, reprogram and even shut down the devices.

So far there are no reports of breaches related to the problem.

The agency is recommending manufacturers conduct risk assessments in their products.

Patients should talk to their health care providers about whether their medical devices might be affected.

