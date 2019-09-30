Closings
FDA recalls dog food due to salmonella concerns

U.S. & World
Posted:

FDA (Photo: CNN)

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Adminisration is recalling some dog food due to salmonella concerns.

The FDA warns pet owners not to give their animals “Performance Dog” brand frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019.

Health officials say the pet food tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

The FDA says “Performance Dog” raw pet food produced after July 22, “represents a serious threat to human and animal health.”

Health officials have paid closer attention to dog food in 2019. The FDA says it’s not due to bacteria concerns, but rather heart disease.

Anyone who has “Performance Dog” raw pet food should throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

