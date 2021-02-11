FBI warns Ohioans of romance scams

Warnings about unemployment scams, officials have what you need to know

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Southern Ohio Digital Organized Crime Group (SODOC-G), an FBI-led task force that investigates online criminal networks, is warning Ohioans of emerging scams targeting residents.

The task force said criminals are engaging in romance scams, inheritance scams, and frauds purporting to help “those in need.” The fraudsters are asking victims to send money via wire transfers, prepaid debit and gift cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, 284 people in central and southern Ohio lost over $3.5 million in 2020 as a result of romance fraud and confidence scams.

“The FBI has seen an increase in the number of frauds and the amount of money lost over recent months,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman. “We want to help prevent these types of scams while working to investigate and prosecute those who are committing fraud and stealing the hard-earned savings of local residents.”

According to the task force, the most prevalent recent frauds are romance scams. These frauds often begin on legitimate dating, social media, or professional networking sites and the victim believes they are dating someone without actually meeting in person. The scammers carefully build relationships and emotional attachments before asking for money to assist with a fictitious financial need. A common theme in these scams is a reason why the perpetrator is unable to meet in person. Excuses like being overseas for work, in the military, or even quarantined for health reasons.

Romance fraud and other scams are also consistently used to recruit money mules – people who may unwittingly be used to illegally transfer money obtained through criminal activity. Once a trust relationship is established, the scammers may ask the victim to open bank accounts, cash checks, or purchase pre-paid debit cards.

Organized crime groups, especially those located in Africa, have capitalized on the pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrency to quickly move funds acquired from the victims out of the United States.

The FBI recommends the public take these measures to prevent becoming a victim:

Be cautious of online relationships with people you have not met in person

Never send money or personal information to anyone you have only communicated with online or through texts

Go slow and ask a lot of questions. Be very suspicious if the individual promises to meet in person or via video chat, but always comes up with excuses why they cannot meet

Any individual who believes they may be a target of this type of fraud should stop talking to the person involved, not send money, maintain communications and receipts (chats, texts, emails, etc.), notify the bank and the service used to make any financial transactions, contact law enforcement, and report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Additional information and resources on romance scams are available at the FBI’s website, www.fbi.gov/romancescams, and the FTC’s website, www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/what-you-need-know-about-romance-scams.