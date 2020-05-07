1  of  2
FBI joins probe of Georgia shooting

(NBC News)  The FBI has joined the investigation into the caught-on-camera shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Attorneys for Arbery’s family say he was tracked down by vigilantes while jogging near his home and murdered in cold blood.

“This is one of the most heinous crimes that we’ve seen in this generation,” says attorney S. Lee Merritt. 

Still, no one has been arrested.

Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, told investigators there had been “several break-ins in the neighborhood” and a man he viewed as “the suspect” was “running down the street.”  

He and his son Travis grabbed their guns and went after him. McMichael also said Arbery “began to violently attack Travis” and that the 25-year-old was killed during a fight over his son’s weapon.

Arbery was unarmed at the time, jogging, his mother Wanda Cooper says, a block from his home.

“He was into fitness and that was something that he did. That was something he enjoyed doing,” Cooper says. 
 
The video, recorded by one of McMichael’s friends, was released Monday, almost three months after the deadly shooting.  It contradicts the story told to police, and is sparking outrage.

Two district attorney’s have recused themselves, saying they’ve worked with McMichael in the past. A third now handling the case says because of the coronavirus a grand jury won’t take up the issue for weeks.

