FBI gun background checks set record in June

(CNN) – The FBI hit a new record for background checks on gun sales last month.

More than 3.9 million background checks associated with the sale, transfer, or permitting of firearms were run in June, making it the highest month on record since the FBI began keeping statistics in 1998.

By comparison, the bureau conducted 2.3 million checks in June 2019.

The states with the highest number of checks were Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and California.

The recent surge coincides with the deadly coronavirus pandemic and protests and rioting following the death of George Floyd.

