FBI: Body of Maddox Ritch found in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) - The body of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found Thursday in a marshy area east of where he went missing, the FBI says.

The boy, who was nonverbal due to his autism, was reported missing Saturday from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, search crews discovered Maddox Ritch's body partially underwater off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia.

The boy's body was found in a creek at least a mile from the park where he disappeared.

“It was extremely difficult to see him even when we were standing right next to him,” said FBI special agent Jason Kaplan.

Gastonia's fire chief said the site where the body was discovered had been searched several times before.

Drones and foot patrols searched the area as recently as Tuesday.

The FBI said it is too early to tell if foul play was involved in the boy's death.

“There’s a lot of information indicating that Maddox was where the family indicated he was, and that his movements were what they indicated,” said Kaplan.

More than two dozen agencies, including the FBI, assisted with the search on ground and in the water over the last.

Members of the FBI dive team searched Rankin Lake in the park where Ritch went missing Saturday.

The specialized dive team used “different equipment” than what was previously used during searches of the lake.

Law enforcement agencies continue pleading with the public, asking anyone who was at the park Saturday to come forward.

Since Maddox went missing, police never issued an AMBER Alert for him. The alert system began in 1996 in memory of Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Texas. It’s also an acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

Gastonia police say this case never met the criteria for issuing an alert.

To do that, the subject of the alert must be 17 or younger and believed to have been abducted by someone other than a parent, unless the child is in danger. The child cannot be believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing. The abduction also must have been reported to law enforcement.

Police say they consulted with the NC Center for Missing Persons during the search regarding whether to issue an alert.

Federal reports show there were 11 AMBER Alerts issued in North Carolina in 2017 and 10 issued in 2016.

“The AMBER Alert criteria is very strict because they don’t want to abuse the system,” said NC State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Baker. “And so residents do not receive so many alerts to where they don’t pay attention to them anymore.”

Some missing persons cases also trigger Silver Alerts. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, the criteria for that include: the person is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, or a disability that requires them to be protected from potential abuse or other physical harm, neglect or exploitation; a legal custodian of the missing person has submitted a missing person’s report to the local law enforcement agency where the person went missing; and law enforcement reports the case to the NC Center for Missing Persons.

“We issue a lot of Silver Alerts, and a lot of times we don’t have reaction from the motoring public as well as the residents of this state because so many Silver Alerts are issued,” Baker said.

So far this month, 18 Silver Alerts have been issued in North Carolina.