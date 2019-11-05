FBI, ATF investigate Florida ATM blast

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with an investigation into a Monday explosion that destroyed a Florida ATM.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday at a BB&T in Oldsmar.

“It seems quite a brazen attempt to get money. It shows people are desperate and they’ll do whatever it takes,” said Haden Page, who runs Oldsmar Florist next to the bank.

He came to his shop Monday morning and noticed the commotion.

“Then I looked out back, to check back there, and you could see the parts of the ATM all over, so obviously there was either an explosion, truck impact, something with an explosive force,” Page said.

