Breaking News
Dayton home damaged in fire, residents displaced
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

FBI: Al Qaeda tied to Pensacola shooting

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Federal investigators say they now have clear evidence Al Qaeda was involved in the December shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

“We know for example that he was sharing plans and tactics with them,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said of the gunman.  “We know that he was coordinating with them and providing an opportunity for them to take credit for the attack.” 

Three people were killed and eight others wounded before police killed gunman Mohammed Alshamrani, a Saudi Air Force officer at the base for military training.

At the time the FBI highlighted his social media posts, including one from September 11th that says: “The countdown has started.”

That was followed by a string of anti-American, anti-Israeli and jihadist messages, the last one just two hours before the attack.

Looking for more information, agents focused on two cell phones Alshamrani tried to destroy during his shooting spree.  The FBI and Department of Justice say the manufacturer, Apple, refused to help investigators unlock the phones.

“Apple’s decision has dangerous consequences for the public safety and the national security, and is in my judgment unacceptable,” U.S Attorney General William Barr said. 

Apple has said repeatedly they have provided data and information to investigators. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS