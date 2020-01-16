Closings
Father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dead at 75

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The father of wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died.

The WWE shared in a statement that Rocky Johnson died Wednesday.

No word on the cause of his death.

Rocky Johnson was a legendary wrestler in his own right and a WWE Hall of Famer. He broke down barriers in the industry after joining WWE in 1983.

For instance, he became one of the first black tag team champions in its history.

After retiring, Johnson worked as a trainer for, most notably, his son.

Rocky Johnson was 75 years old.

