Father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dead at 75

(CNN) – The father of wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died.
The WWE shared in a statement that Rocky Johnson died Wednesday.
No word on the cause of his death.
Rocky Johnson was a legendary wrestler in his own right and a WWE Hall of Famer. He broke down barriers in the industry after joining WWE in 1983.
For instance, he became one of the first black tag team champions in its history.
After retiring, Johnson worked as a trainer for, most notably, his son.
Rocky Johnson was 75 years old.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.