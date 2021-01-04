Father drowns trying to save his children at California beach, 2 kids still missing

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A father drowned Sunday trying to save his children after they got swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach.

He was identified on Monday morning as 40-year-old Michael Wyman from Petaluma.

Wyman’s 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son are still missing and presumed dead, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

Wyman jumped into the water after his kids got taken by the large waves while playing too close to the water, officials say.

His body was pulled from the ocean after several agencies and rescue swimmers arrived to Blind Beach Sunday around 2:30 p.m.