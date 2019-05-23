Fatalities confirmed as tornadoes tear across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service says a “violent tornado” has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, causing possible fatalities and heavy damage.

The service reports that a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph.

“More dangerous severe weather — tornadoes and flash flooding —expected overnight,” according to a tweet from Missouri Public Safety.

Meanwhile, in Barton County, three people are dead after a storm tore through the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms 86-year-old Kenneth G. Harris and 83-year-old Opal P. Harris died in the storm that hit southeast 80th Lane and MO-126.

The couple was found 200 yards from their residence.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old female is dead and her 56-year-old husband sustained serious injuries in the storm. Their names are not being released at this time.

A fertilizer plant sustained damage near 100th Lane and 60th Road. A roof was blown of a grain bin and due to chemicals that could have possibly been released, a 1-mile radius around the plant has been evacuated for precaution.

The storm blew through around 9:30 Wednesday night. Authorities confirm no other structures were impacted within Golden City city limits.

