WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull the tree out of the ground, the tractor rolled over, trapping Frost underneath.

John Frost’s brother was visiting from out of state, the Sheriff’s Office said. The brother discovered the overturned tractor and called 911 before attempting to free Frost, but his attempts proved unsuccessful due to the weight and position of the machinery.

Several crews responded just after 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, they pronounced Frost dead on the scene.

Crews on the scene included Reid Ambulance, Fountain City Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Economy Fire Department, and the Wayne County Coroner.