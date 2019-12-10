Farms cope with Christmas tree shortage

(NBC) – The hunt has begun around the country for many families searching for the perfect Christmas tree, but some farms are still recouping from a national Christmas tree shortage.

This is pushing some to opt for an alternative that could ultimately hurt businesses, and the environment.

At North Pole Christmas trees in Juno Beach, you’ll find a one stop shop.

For the owner Edward Yanchitis, the seasonal business is his kind of business.

“I’ve been doing it for 38 years,” he said.

When the financial crisis hit, it would eventually impact his green.

Leading to Yanchitis ordering trees from as far as Quebec and Oregon.

“Last year at the 18th of December, I was the only guy with Christmas trees within 50 miles,” he said.

That led to more people picking plastic. According to the National Christmas Tree Organization, from 2004 to 2017, the number of plastic trees purchased more than doubled, which could leave behind a larger carbon footprint and more industrial emissions, according to a report by Carbon Trust.

However, Yanchitis isn’t worried that his business will slow down.

And his customers are sticking with the real thing.

And you might have guessed it, less trees means the cost of your Christmas spruce may rise this year.

As supplies dwindle, costs could go up even more late in the season.

So when it comes to buying the tree on your shopping list this year, earlier may be better.

