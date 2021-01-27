‘Farewell for now’: Olympia beer pausing production after 125 years

(NEXSTAR) – Once a mainstay of American grocery store aisles, the gold and white cans of Olympia Beer are going to completely vanish, at least for a time.

In a message posted to the brewery and distillery‘s public Instagram page, operators of the brand said they had “not been able to find a solution to the challenges posed by reduced beer sales.”

Brewers are “temporarily pausing” production of the beer, but keeping open a recently established vodka distillery operating under the Olympia name. The move was blamed on a decline in demand for the once-ubiqitous beer.

The brand was established in Tumwater, Washington — just south of the namesake state capitol of Olympia — in 1896. It has since been purchased in brand consolidations and is now part of the Pabst Brewing Company. Production moved out of Washington nearly 20 years ago. It’s not clear what conditions would be required for brewing to resume.

“We remain hopeful that we can bring our beloved beer home someday,” read the notice.