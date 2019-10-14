Fan’s sign for beer money turns into $3 million to children’s hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC/CNN) – One sign has made a big difference to children battling life-threatening diseases.

Carson King handed over a $3 million check Friday to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The 24-year-old started the campaign after his sign featured on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ show garnered national attention.

King was originally asking for beer money, but after receiving more donations than he expected, King decided to use the money for something good.

“More than a rivalry, he inspired the nation to think about our kids and how we want nothing but the best for them and for our future,” Suresh Gunasekara of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said. “Thank you, Carson.”

“To go from like I think the poster board cost a $1.19 and turn that into $3 million, that’s a pretty good feeling,” King said.

More than 35,000 people deposited money into King’s Venmo account to help sick kids. Now, King says he is considering starting a foundation to help people in need.

