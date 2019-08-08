Fans recreate Beatles’ Abbey Road cover shot 50 years on

LONDON (AP) — It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.
And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the “Abbey Road” cover shot, half a century after it was shot.
Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.
At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.
Used as the cover of the band's penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.
