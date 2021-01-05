Family Video closing remaining stores across country, holding liquidation sales

(WJW) — Digital competition has been a huge hit over the years, but the COVID-19 pandemic marks the end of Family Video stores around the country.

About 250 remaining Family Video stores across the country are closing, according to a press release from the company.

“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as Covid-19,” the release states.

Liquidation sales are underway, and the plan is to completely shut down when all products are sold. Movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures are included in the items being sold.

The company’s first Family Video store opened in 1996 in Toledo. Within 10 years, it opened an additional 10 locations in that area, growing to over 800 stores company-wide.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Toledo and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.