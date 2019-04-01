Family pushes for answers in school fight death

(WCBD) No new details were released about the death investigation of a fifth grade South Carolina student during a news conference at the Colleton County Sheriff's Office Friday.

The news conference was held after an autopsy was performed on 10-year-old RaNiya Wright.

Wright died Wednesday after being involved in a school fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.

Her autopsy was performed Friday morning at the Medical University of South Florida, however, the results of the autopsy are not in, according to Solicitor Duffie Stone.

"Test results were taken by the pathologist at MUSC, that test, the results of that test are not in, we do not have them at this time, and we do not expect them for several weeks," Stone said.

An attorney representing Wright's father, Jermaine Van Dyke, says he has received little to no information about the death investigation.

"You probably know more than what he has been told directly, and that's where the problem lies," attorney David Aylor said.

