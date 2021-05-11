Family of Andrew Brown Jr. view bodycam footage on Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Andrew Brown Jr.’s loved ones on Tuesday are expected saw more of the body camera video from the raid in which he was killed by law enforcement.

On April 21, Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed him while serving an arrest warrant on drug charges. There have been daily protests in Elizabeth City since, demanding the video be released publicly.

Attorney Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, and Bakari Sellers gave a press briefing after the family was able to see more of the footage.

During the press briefing after the family watched footage of the raid, attorneys say they were able to watch 6 videos (1 dashcam footage, 5 bodycam footage).

Attorneys saw Brown sitting in his vehicle, his hands were visible, and he was possibly on the phone. A shot was fired and the vehicle was put in reverse several feet from deputies.

The attorneys say Brown turned the wheel away from the deputies, but at no point made any contact with the officers.

Brown then went the opposite direction which was followed by a second shot. He tried to drive away. The attorneys say they had trouble counting the shots.

What we saw was a massacre by a firing squad. We want justice. We want arrest, conviction and a long prison sentence. @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 11, 2021

With the final shot, attorneys say Brown lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. There were six bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, one on the front windshield and several in the back.

There were no weapons found. The deputies laid Brown’s body face first, flat on the ground, and a bullet hole in the back of his head.

A judge delayed the viewing by at least 30 days, but did order the sheriff’s office to show more video to Brown’s family. On Tuesday, Brown’s family and one lawyer will get to see about 20 minutes of video from 5 different cameras.

Though there is about two hours of footage from several cameras, the judge said the family can only view a portion of it because the rest is “not appropriate for disclosure.” There are also several restrictions the judge put on the video Brown’s family will see: the deputies’ faces will be blurred, and the family and their attorney cannot record the video.

Attorneys: what we saw was an unjustified killing @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/0EktzlfmaE — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 11, 2021

Brown’s family has only seen about 20 seconds of video from the incident that led to his death. His family said he was executed, and an autopsy reveals he was killed when a deputy shot him in the back of the head.

On Monday, the family’s lawyers announced they want Elizabeth City District Attorney Andrew Womble removed from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten has already released the names of the deputies involved, and three are still on administrative leave. Wooten told deputies to temporarily relocate after receiving threats.

Now the sheriff and county leaders want state laws to change, to make the release of body camera video more transparent. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, Senate Bill 300, includes an amendment that would allow a family to view unredacted body camera footage within five business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury.

