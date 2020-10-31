‘Family is devastated’: Luggage containing woman’s ashes stolen from Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Newly released video shows luggage containing the ashes of a family’s loved one being stolen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Earlier this month, family members flew to Northeast Ohio to bury the ashes of Doris Mooren. But Harold Karaka, Mooren’s son-in-law, said the bag with the ashes was gone before the family made it to baggage claim.

The video shows a man and woman hovering around a baggage carousel in the baggage claim area and then each grabbing a suitcase.

The family says Cleveland police have talked to one suspect, who has shed light on the missing ashes.

“They interviewed a suspect,” Karaka said, “They said that they dropped the bag at the main transit terminal downtown and left it there once they discovered what was in the bag.”

Karaka added, “It’s unusual. The family is devastated.”

Police say they looked for the ashes where one suspect told them they had been left, but no ashes were found.

Karaka said he’s not giving up hope.

“We just want to get the return of the ashes. That’s our main goal. The rest of it is up to law enforcement,” he said.

There was another alleged luggage theft at Hopkins on the same day. A suitcase was reportedly stolen from a man who’d traveled on the same flight as the luggage carrying the ashes.