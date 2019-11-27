Family dog gets sucked into vacuum

(NBC) – Police in Missouri came to the rescue after a family dog was sucked up by robot vacuum.

Stonewall is an elderly Shih Tzu whose personality lives up to his name.

“You could be walking towards him and he’ll just sit there. He’s not going to go anywhere,” owner Megan Dunavant said.

That proved to be a problem Friday when Megan was doing chores.

“I thought, ‘Oh I’ll get the vacuum going in these three rooms before company tomorrow morning.’”

The robot vacuum got to work, and Stonewall, well, he didn’t go anywhere.

Megan knew something wasn’t right when she noticed the vacuum had shut off, right next to the dog.

“I bend down to turn it back on and he kind of whimpers at me and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’re in it.’”

The vacuum sucked up Stonewall’s tail.

“He’s alligator rolling trying to get loose and freaking out,” Megan said.

Megan, with a newborn at home, was freaking out too.

“I’m all alone, this is awful, this is like something out of a movie, you can’t make this up.”

she needed help. So she did what anyone would do in an emergency. She called 911. And officers at the Ballwin Police Department answered the call.

Two officers showed up at Megan’s door to free Stonewall.

They realized only the fur on his tail was caught — so one officer carefully cut him loose.

Megan says next time she vacuums, she’ll put Stonewall in his kennel.

“I don’t want to have to call 911 again to get him out of the vacuum cleaner,” she joked.

