Family accuses FedEx driver of killing dog after throwing package

(CNN) – A couple in California is blaming a FedEx driver for the death of their dog.

They say the tiny Yorkie was crushed by a large package that was tossed over the fence.

One look at Cooper, and you can see why she was the center of Mitchell Galin’s and Keiko Napier’s world.

They’re blaming a FedEx delivery person for the loss of their four pound Yorkie.

They say this large box containing crystal and a second Christmas present was thrown over their fence and into their Venice courtyard on Saturday when Cooper was sunbathing.

“I immediately picked up the box and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” said Galin.

Cooper’s vet says she suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver.

The next day, Keiko and Mitchell chose to have her euthanized.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin.

FedEx released a statement saying:

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

“They need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages. That’s what I want to hear,” said Napier.

The couple says Cooper used to sleep between the both of them every night.

And they want to prevent drivers from taking shortcuts that could have a lasting impact.

“Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy should it have struck one of us – it would’ve caused damage. Very, very severe damage.”

