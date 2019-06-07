Facial recognition technology could be tracking you without your knowledge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC) - More digital eyes know what you look like, as facial recognition is increasingly used in airports, advertising, even schools.

It's the same technology that lets users unlock iPhones and share on social media.

"On Facebook, company says use facial recognition to help tag photos and some security features," said Thomas Germain, with Consumer Reports.

But there are other potential uses of that data for the millions of Facebook users opted-in by default.

"There's a patent to identify shoppers in stores and link them to social media accounts," Germain said.

Facebook says it's not doing that yet, and that users can opt out of facial recognition features in their privacy settings.

That's not an option for law enforcement facial recognition programs. But the FBI says its use of this technology is vital.

"To investigate, identify, apprehend and prosecute terrorists and criminals," said Kimberly Del Greco, with the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services department.

At a house hearing this week, lawmakers were stunned to learn the FBI has a facial recognition database of 640 million photos. That's almost double the US population.

It includes drivers license directories from 21 states.

"No individuals signed off on that," said Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

Now privacy and civil liberties groups are intensifying calls for a ban on the use of facial recognition. Advocates argue there is little transparency about what data is collected and how it's being used.

"That is a problem," Germain said. "Consumers need to have enough info to make informed decisions."

Advocates are also concerned about hacking, because facial features cannot be changed like a password.



