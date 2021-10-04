(NEXSTAR) – When Facebook and Instagram had a full-on meltdown Monday, the world was forced to stop scrolling for a few short hours. Yeah, right! The masses turned to Twitter and TikTok, of course.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The first reports of Facebook issues started around 11:40 a.m. EST. Soon, the social media site and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp both became completely inaccessible to users. At publication time, it was still not entirely clear what was behind the unusually long downtime.

Twitter timelines quickly filled with jokes and memes about the media outage. Even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got in on the fun. When a unverified screenshot showing Facebook’s domain for sale started circulating, he joked: “How much?”

Need something funny to scroll through while the sites remain down? Here are some of the funny reactions to Monday’s outage.

woah that was quick pic.twitter.com/xt9IWCip5j — Joe Groff (@jckarter) October 4, 2021

Society if Facebook never came back online pic.twitter.com/6LMRunmzDy — Vamp Capital🩸 (@RampCapitalLLC) October 4, 2021

Heading down to my bunker with the only thing still working #TwitterDown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/5eLTqk6Qxo — MB (@Bowx_) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook down? Twitter having problems? Gmail now? I think I know who’s behind all this…. pic.twitter.com/1pkvPI1EnL — Lauren▽Staeger (@ROTFLauren) October 4, 2021

if turning facebook off and on again doesn't work, try taking facebook's cartridge out and blowing on it https://t.co/Ya7K8ig8yT — 🎃Imani Gandy Corn🎃 (@AngryBlackLady) October 4, 2021

*me at the fb headquarters*



have you tried ctrl+z? — Astead (@AsteadWesley) October 4, 2021

People you went to school with logging in to their dormant Twitter account now that Instagrams down. pic.twitter.com/UsWkcZB9Px — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) October 4, 2021

At publication time, the outage had lasted six hours. Facebook didn’t offer an estimated time of repair.

“Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” tweeted Facebook’s chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer.