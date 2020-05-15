Facebook launches video messenger rooms

(CNN) – There’s a new way to be in touch with friends while still social distancing. Facebook is introducing messenger rooms.
The feature allows users to build a virtual room where free video calls can be made for up to 50-people. The calls are joinable and have no time limit.
Invitations can be sent to people even if they don’t have a Facebook account.
