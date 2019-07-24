Facebook and Instagram restricting content related to alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigs

(CNN) – Beginning Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram will be restricting some content related to alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigarettes, especially for those under the age of 18.

A spokesperson said there can’t be any private sales, trades, transfers, or giving alcohol and tobacco products as gifts. If there are any of those, the content will have to be restricted to users 18-years-old and older.

This also applies to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

The spokesperson also says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this week’s congressional hearings.

