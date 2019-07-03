Facebook and Instagram outages and bugs reported

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Responding to criticism, Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit. The changes come after a report […]

(WDTN) – Users of the social media apps Facebook and Instagram reported outages Wednesday morning.

According to DownDetector, an online real-time overview of bugs and outages of online media sites, users complain of not using many features on the social media sites, including posting to both sites or using the “story” feature on Instagram.

The main problem with both sites is reported to be the use of pictures, both posting and viewing.

This is a developing story and 2 NEWS will have the latest when the outage or bug is corrected.

