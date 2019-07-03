Facebook and Instagram outages and bugs reported

U.S. & World

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Facebook_204913

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Responding to criticism, Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit. The changes come after a report […]

(WDTN) – Users of the social media apps Facebook and Instagram reported outages Wednesday morning.

According to DownDetector, an online real-time overview of bugs and outages of online media sites, users complain of not using many features on the social media sites, including posting to both sites or using the “story” feature on Instagram.

The main problem with both sites is reported to be the use of pictures, both posting and viewing.

This is a developing story and 2 NEWS will have the latest when the outage or bug is corrected.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS