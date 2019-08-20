Experts say booking Thanksgiving travel deals now can help you save

(CNN) – It’s months away, but experts say it’s never too early to plan for Thanksgiving travel. In fact, it could save you money.
According to Consumer Reports, you’ll find the lowest holiday airfares if you book travel before early September.
Flexibility can help when searching for inexpensive fares.
For instance, planning to return after the weekend ends, maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday, can help keep prices down.
For last minute travelers, there’s still hope for low priced fares.
According to new numbers from the online travel search engine Skyscanner, some great Thanksgiving holiday travel deals in the past have been found two to three weeks in advance.
The website says those beginning their travels on Tuesday or Wednesday can find the best deals one month to two weeks in advance, while week-long travelers lowest fares tend to be found two months before the holiday to two weeks out.
Skyscanner suggests consumers set up price alerts for different departure dates to help find the lowest fares.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- RTA welcomes Spin electric scooters to Dayton with launch party
- Man with dementia reported missing out of Greene County
- FOP members to take lessons from national conference in wake of Dayton shooting
- Local leaders from Midwest talk economic issues, infrastructure with Trump admin.
- Planned Parenthood walks away from millions in federal funding