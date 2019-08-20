Experts say booking Thanksgiving travel deals now can help you save

Breaking News
(CNN) – It’s months away, but experts say it’s never too early to plan for Thanksgiving travel. In fact, it could save you money.

According to Consumer Reports, you’ll find the lowest holiday airfares if you book travel before early September.

Flexibility can help when searching for inexpensive fares.

For instance, planning to return after the weekend ends, maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday, can help keep prices down.

For last minute travelers, there’s still hope for low priced fares.

According to new numbers from the online travel search engine Skyscanner, some great Thanksgiving holiday travel deals in the past have been found two to three weeks in advance.

The website says those beginning their travels on Tuesday or Wednesday can find the best deals one month to two weeks in advance, while week-long travelers lowest fares tend to be found two months before the holiday to two weeks out.

Skyscanner suggests consumers set up price alerts for different departure dates to help find the lowest fares.

