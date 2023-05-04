DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Even with sky-high ticket costs, travel experts predict it won’t prevent people from flocking to airports this summer.

Officials report that air travel this summer could exceed pre-pandemic levels.

“People are just excited because they can get out and go somewhere,” Jerod Turner, AAA Beavercreek retail manager, said. “There’s really no restrictions anymore to where you can go.”

Turner said the agency is noticing an increase in international travel bookings up 200 percent compared to last year.

No matter where you are traveling to this summer, experts are recommending you have a plan.

“You can find cheaper prices closer to the date you’re leaving, but at the same time, you’re going to be flexible with the dates and with the times and things like that,” Turner said. ” So, while they may be cheaper, there’s still no guarantee because they’re selling out very quickly.”

In order to help your trip go smoothly, travel experts say to aim for early morning flights, as those are less likely to be delayed.

You should also reserve your parking spot at the airport, arriving two hours early for domestic travel and three hours early for international travel. You can download your airline’s app to stay informed about the status of your flight.

So far this year, Dayton International Airport has seen a more than four percent increase in people boarding planes in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2022.