Excited woman breaks ‘cancer-free bell’ after completing treatment

HOUSTON (WDTN/CNN) – A woman in Texas was so excited when she announced that she was cancer-free that she accidentally broke the ‘cancer-free bell.’

Darla Jaye broke the bell at a Houston hospital Monday. Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing their treatment.

In Jaye’s case, however, she was apparently so strong that the bell couldn’t handle it, saying she simply didn’t know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.

Jaye left the hospital after 30 radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.