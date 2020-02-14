Ex-wrestler: Rep. Jordan asked me to deny abuse claims

(CNN) – One of President Trump’s top allies, Congressman Jim Jordan, is facing new accusations from his time as a wrestling coach at The Ohio State University.

A former wrestling captain says Jordan covered up sexual abuse allegations against a university doctor. Jordan has repeatedly denied those claims.

Jordan was all smiles at a dinner with President Trump, the day after one of his former wrestling captains slammed him.

Adam DiSabato providing the latest accusation of a widespread coverup of decades-old sexual abuse of athletes at Ohio State University.

Adam is directing much of his anger at Jordan, a former assistant coach of the team for eight years, claiming Jordan knew about the abuse athletes suffered at the hands of a former team doctor and turned a blind eye.

“That’s the kind of coverups going on there,” he said.

It’s not the first time Jordan’s faced criticism connected to the scandal.

In 2018, DiSabato’s brother Mike exposed the alleged abuse he endured at the hands of Doctor Richard Strauss when Mike was on OSU’s wrestling team in the late eighties.

At the time, Jordan denied knowing.

“No abuse, never heard of abuse. If we had, we’d have reported it,” Jordan said.

Fast forward to this week, when Adam DiSabato told a room of Ohio lawmakers that Jordan not only knew, but the congressman took it a step further in 2018, asking him to contradict his brother’s explosive account.

“Jim Jordan called me crying, begging me to go against my brother.”

At the state hearing for a bill which could give abuse victims the right to sue universities, DiSabato also testified he told Jordan about the alleged abuse and in turn, Jordan said his superiors told him to “keep his mouth shut.”

A spokesperson for Jordan says the new claims are “another lie,” adding, “Congressman Jordan would never ask anyone to do anything but tell the truth.”

It’s another black eye for the man who the president saw as a shining star while he served on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry.

On the day after the Senate acquitted Trump, he thanked Jordan by oddly calling attention to his athleticism.

“He’s the NCAA, meaning, a couple of years ago, when he was in college — wrestling champion. That means, in all of college, you’re the champ, you’re the best,” said Trump.

Jordan took part in an independent investigation of the university last year, which concluded university personnel at the highest level had knowledge of complaints about Strauss and failed to act meaningfully. It didn’t mention Jordan.