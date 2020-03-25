Breaking News
‘Everything Was Gone’ – Tornado rips through Tishomingo, Mississippi

(WTVA/NBC News)  Residents of Tishomingo, Mississippi are cleaning up and beginning to rebuild after a powerful tornado tore through their town Tuesday evening.

Crews are working to assess the damage left behind, and restore power to the town.

The most significant damage was at the town’s Dollar General.

Teresa Hazelwood was in trying to get inside of the store when she noticed the tornado.

“I got to the door and it was locked and when I turned around, I saw it. It was like a black cloud. It was nothing like I had imagined it would be”, Hazelwood said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2QEMPFZ

