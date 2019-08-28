Epstein accusers share their stories

(NBC News) More than 20 women, many who say they were abused by Jeffery Epstein as teens, shared their stories Tuesday in a New York courtroom.

A federal judge took the unusual step of allowing the women to make victim’s statements after the billionaire accused of running a sex-trafficking ring with underaged girls was found dead inside his federal prison cell.

“All I could say was ‘please stop,’ but that only seemed to excite him more, and he continued to rape,” Chaunte Davies told Judge Richard Berman.

Several of the alleged victims referred to Epstein’s suicide, calling him a “coward.”

Most demanded that the investigation continue, and that that friends of Epstein described as “recruiters” and “accomplices” face charges.

Federal prosecutors have said their case did not die with Epstein’s passing.

