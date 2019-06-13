Environmental group finds Roundup chemical in Cheerios

FILE – In this file photograph taken Sept. 10, 2009, boxes of General Mills Cheerios breakfast cereal varieties are displayed at a Little Rock, Ark., grocery store. The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other food products said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010, better cereal and snack sales drove its fiscal first-quarter net income up 12 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston, file)



(CNN) – An environmental advocacy group says several popular breakfast foods have Roundup in them.

Cheerios and Nature Valley Products are among the foods in the Environmental Working Group’s report cited as containing trace amounts of glyphosate.

Some experts believe the controversial herbicide causes cancer.

Last month, a California jury awarded Monsanto to pay a couple more than two billion dollars for their cancers after long-term exposure to the product.

General Mills — which makes Cheerios — admits pesticide residue can make its way into its products.

But it say the levels are much lower than what the federal government allows.

Researchers and agencies around the world are unsure whether glyphosate causes cancer.