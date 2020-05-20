Breaking News
Medics respond to crash on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.

Empty hospital receives coronavirus funds

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBIR/NBC News)  The Department of Health and Human Services says it will “force repayment” of more than $120,000 in coronavirus relief funds paid out to Tennessee’s Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The hospital has been closed since last June. 

Its owner, Rennova, owes millions in unpaid federal taxes, but received $121,722 for the closed Jamestown facility. 

In a statement Tuesday, Congressman Tim Burchett said he would seek an explanation from HHS on how Jamestown got relief funding. 

“There has clearly been a mistake if an out-of-business hospital that’s millions behind on federal taxes and hasn’t paid its former employees was able to receive federal COVID-19 assistance. It’s a shame this could happen,” he said. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS