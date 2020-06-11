Emergency room fears surrounding COVID-19

(NBC) – A growing number of people are scared to get treatment for serious illnesses or medical emergencies because they’re afraid of catching the coronavirus.

Dr. Scott Selph is the Medical Director of Blake Medical Center’s emergency department. He says their arms are wide open.

“We certainly want anyone to come if they’re concerned for stroke,” he says.

But Dr. Selph says instead of going to the E.R. during a medical emergency lately, patients have been hesitant.

“We have had some calls and it is concerning because we’ve seen a decrease in volume, and specifically in the northeast we’ve seen a decrease in chest pain complaints and we know heart attacks and strokes are still occurring,” he said.

This COVID fear seems to be a nationwide trend.

A recent survey found 29 percent of American adults say they’ve delayed or avoided medical care due to concerns of getting COVID-19.

And at the pandemic’s peak, Ascension Health Systems says 48 percent fewer patients went to the E.R.

“We’ve put a lot of things in place to protect patients, things like universal masking, that can be a patient or employee or caregiver,” Dr. Selph said.

He says they’re also separating any patients who have COVID-19 symptoms from those who don’t, like in the case of a stroke. So if you think you’re having a stroke or other medical emergency call an ambulance, and don’t let your fear cost you your life.