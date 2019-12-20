EMA: ‘Active shooter incident’ underway in Randolph County, Ind.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – Law enforcement agencies are investigating an “active shooter incident” in Randolph County, Indiana, according to Emergency Management officials.

Randolph County EMA says the incident took place in the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn.

Indiana State Police say a barricaded person inside a residence in the area has shot at officers numerous times.

Significant police presence in the 800 block of Church Street in Lynn (Randolph County). Barricaded person inside has shot numerous times at officers on the scene. Media will be staged at the Lion’s Club in Lynn. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 20, 2019

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and stay indoors until further notice.

There is an active shooter incident in the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn. Avoid the area and stay indoors. We will contact when the incident is resolved. — Randolph County EMA (@RandolphHSEM) December 20, 2019

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

