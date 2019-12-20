EMA: ‘Active shooter incident’ underway in Randolph County, Ind.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – Law enforcement agencies are investigating an “active shooter incident” in Randolph County, Indiana, according to Emergency Management officials.
Randolph County EMA says the incident took place in the 800 block of West Church Street in Lynn.
Indiana State Police say a barricaded person inside a residence in the area has shot at officers numerous times.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and stay indoors until further notice.
