Elton John donating $1M to Australia bushfire relief

(CNN) – Elton John is donating one million dollars to Australia’s bushfire relief fund.

The singer made the announcement while performing in Sydney to a standing ovation. He called the loss of animal habitat “on a biblical scale” before saying how much he loves the country.

More than one hundred fires have scorched 18 million acres of land, razing homes and the number of animals impacted could be as high as a billion.

Actor Chris Hemsworth also pledged a million dollars to fight the fires, and metal band Metallica is promising to donate 750 thousand dollars.

