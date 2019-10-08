Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush

(CNN) – Ellen DeGeneres is defending herself against the backlash over her appearance at the Dallas Cowboys football game on Sunday.

The daytime talk show host was seen sitting next to former president George W. Bush at the game, and social media had a field day because of it.

On Tuesday she addressed it saying she was invited by Jerry Jones’ daughter to the game and is friends with George Bush.

She shares that she is friends with a lot of people who do not have the same beliefs as her, and she believes in being kind to everyone.

Bush’s chief of staff said he appreciated the comedian’s comments and that he and the former first lady “respect her.”

