Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Electronic billboard on I-75 shows porn in Michigan

U.S. & World

by: WDIV

Posted: / Updated:

(WDIV)  Police are investigating after a graphic video played on an electronic billboard Saturday night in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

According to authorities, it started just after 11 p.m. and was on the billboard on I-75 near M-59 for about a half hour.

“It was very bizarre,” said Chuck McMahon. “I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something.”

McMahon didn’t call police, but others did. Police said multiple people called 911 after seeing the explicit video.

“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,'” McMahon said.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes of the first call. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2oEaHyl

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS