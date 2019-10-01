Electronic billboard on I-75 shows porn in Michigan

(WDIV) Police are investigating after a graphic video played on an electronic billboard Saturday night in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
According to authorities, it started just after 11 p.m. and was on the billboard on I-75 near M-59 for about a half hour.
“It was very bizarre,” said Chuck McMahon. “I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something.”
McMahon didn’t call police, but others did. Police said multiple people called 911 after seeing the explicit video.
“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,'” McMahon said.
Police arrived on the scene within minutes of the first call.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2oEaHylGrab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.