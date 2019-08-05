El Arroyo sign goes blank in moment of silence for El Paso, Dayton victims

KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The El Arroyo sign outside of the downtown Austin restaurant went blank Sunday as “a moment of silence for the people of El Paso, Dayton, and all the other victims of the meaningless violence here and abroad.”

The restaurant posted the message on its Instagram page. The board is normally known for its clever commentary and jokes, but chose to deliver a serious message after two mass shootings in 24 hours in the U.S.

Twenty people are dead and 26 are injured after a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday morning. Nine people died in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning after a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area.

